The city's annual Yard Waste Program begins next week, City Clerk Paul Oates is reminding property owners.
City crews will pick up yard waste on the third full week of each month, April through September, he said.
Residents are asked to place their yard waste in open containers or paper compostable bags.
Oates said no plastic bags will be accepted and containers are not to be over 50 pounds in weight (35 pounds maximum weight is preferred).
“If containers are solid on the bottom, drain any rainwater prior to placing them to the street,” he said.
City yard waste weeks in 2021 are as follows: April 19-23, May 17-21, June 21-25, July 19-23, Aug. 16-20 and Sept. 20-24.
Acceptable items include prunings, brush and/or hedge trimmings, thatch from raking, old flower or vegetable plants, leaves and mulch. Unacceptable items include grass, pet waste, plastic, tree stumps, railroad ties, landscape timber and construction stones.
Large branches should be kept separate so they can be picked up by the chipper, Oates said, adding that residents should avoid placing any debris in the street.
“There is no spring leaf pickup,” Oates said.
All materials must be placed at the street line or curb of a public street by 7 a.m. on their normal trash collection day to ensure pick-up.
For more information, email Oates at poates@lockportny.gov.
