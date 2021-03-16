The City of Lockport has released its yard waste pickup schedule for 2021.
City Clerk Paul Oates said yard waste will again be collected during the third full week of each month, April through September.
Yard waste is to be placed in open containers or compostable (paper) bags; the filled containers cannot weigh more than 50 pounds; and any water in a solid container should be drained before it's put to the curb.
Grass clippings are not accepted and large branches should be kept separate of other yard waste. Large branches will be picked up by a chipper crew.
Yard waste should not be dumped on the street. There is no spring leaf pickup, Oates said.
Yard waste collection weeks are: April 19-23; May 17-21; June 21-25; July 19-23; Aug. 16-20; and Sept. 20-24.
