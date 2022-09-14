The city's first online auction of tax-foreclosed properties raised $867,550, the largest grand total ever at auction, according to city Treasurer Sue Mawhiney.
The auction was conducted between Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. The Common Council approved the sale of 27 properties on Wednesday night.
The reason for the big grand total is two-fold, Mawhiney said. First, the 2022 auction included properties seized for non-payment of taxes and fees since 2019; the annual auction wasn't conducted in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Second, this was the city's first online property auction.
“The online auction opened it up to way more people,” Mawhiney said. “It was more convenient and lasted for two weeks rather than just one night.”
Winning bids ranged from about $1,500 for the vacant lot at 160 Gooding St. to $185,000 for 320-326 West Ave., last the home of DeFlippo's restaurant.
AL1 Holdings, LLC purchased the latter property, along with the single-family homes at 263 High St. ($80,500) and 67 Chapel St. ($54,200), and the multi-family residence at 37 Amelia St. ($50,100).
Mawhiney noted that this year the insides of properties on the auction block were not shown, as many of them were still occupied. Thus, bidders did not know whether they had bought a functioning residence or a gutted house without proper water, electric and sewer.
Asked about any steps taken by the city to discourage absentee landlord-style ownership, Mawhiney said the treasurer's office does not police the sale of properties but there's a rule in place giving purchasers up to nine months to apply for a "certificate of occupancy" through the building inspection department. That certifies compliance with local building codes, she said.
Mawhiney added that the city has contact information for all of the buyers and she didn't see many out-of-towners on the list.
"Most of them, I believe, are within Niagara County," she said.
Mawhiney said her office is still compiling the amounts of unpaid taxes and fees on the seized properties to determine whether the city broke even on the auction.
