City of Lockport First Ward candidate Paul Beakman (D) was told by his friends in the trucking business that they couldn’t believe their eyes.
A Kenworth Pothole Patcher, a piece of equipment that Beakman said was worth well over $100,000 and may be worth $200,000, was being sold by the city on auctionsinternational.com where it was being bid at “pennies on the dollar,” according to Beakman.
“It seems like a huge waste of taxpayer money,” Beakman said. “Someone has some explaining to do.”
The auction is three days from closing and the highest bid as of Friday was a little over $28,000. The odometer reads 1,371 miles, and the rear engine had been utilized for 23 hours. The unit operates, it starts, and the keys are available. According to Beakman, this is a steal for a buyer and a loss for the city.
“Oh, we won’t sell it then,” Mayor of Lockport Michelle Roman said in a phone call with the US&J.
Roman explained that there was a hold on any sale the city did with Auctions International and there is no requirement to sell the equipment to the highest bidder. Roman said the site is often used to gauge the interest and potential price they should be asking for. She was unable to comment on the worth of the pothole patcher, but she indicated it was much higher than $28,000.
The decision to buy the vehicle came in 2018 when the company gave the City of Lockport Common Council a presentation on it. Everyone thought it was a good idea, Roman said.
When the vehicle was delivered, however, it became clear that the vehicle was not for Lockport.
“It could only work at certain temperatures and it was not able to do what we wanted it to,” she said. “It didn’t make sense in our area.”
The hope was to auction off the equipment for another vehicle that could work with Lockport’s climate, but the pothole patcher will not be sold unless that threshold is reached, Roman said.
"We'd like to buy one that has a more efficient and broader scale," Roman said.
