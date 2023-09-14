City of Lockport workplaces will undergo renovations and other modifications for safety per the city’s Workplace Violence Prevention Policy. The Common Council this week approved the funding for a capital project, about $470,000 to be drawn from the water, sewer and general funds. No borrowing is involved.
Because of state and federal mandates, Mayor Michelle Roman said, she and other city officials, as well as union officers, did walk-throughs of city facilities with consultants to see what needs to be done to make them compliant with the policy.
“We have to make some adjustments to each facility to make them safer workplaces,” Roman said.
According to Finance Director Tim Russo, changes will include communication improvements, such as radios or other devices for employees off site that are not personal cell phones, increased lighting in identified areas and parking lots, and repair or replacement of decaying fences and doors.
The work will also include updating the electric gates at the water filtration plant on Summit Street. “Water filtration and wastewater are under the Department of Homeland Security,” Roman said, “and we have to make sure everything involving them is up to date for those facilities specifically.”
Russo said the project will begin immediately, but the city will take it on “gradually.” Jobs will be put out to bid, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.