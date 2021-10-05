The Railyard Skatepark will advance closer to a complete rebuild if the City of Lockport "puts money up front."
A pair of resolutions on the Common Council's Wednesday meeting agenda would commit the city to pledging $10,000 to reconstruction.
According to 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, that amount of money was already put away for the skatepark, in a maintenance account, but it was not directly pledged, and Lockport Community Services chair John Craig advised that the city should make its funding commitment clear.
The resolutions, both sponsored by Devine, call for first removing $10,000 from the maintenance account and then authorizing Mayor Michelle Roman to write a check in that amount for skatepark renovation.
"Money up front is what it is," Devine said.
Skatepark supporters are trying to raise $250,000, by late November, to "match" an up to $250,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation's Built to Play initiative (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation).
At this time, Craig estimated, the skatepark rebuild is 80% funded. The city's firm cash pledge could help attract other funding, he added.
