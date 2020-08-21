NIAGARA FALLS — The managing editor of the Niagara Reporter — Niagara Falls attorney Nicholas D'Angelo — has been slapped with a civil lawsuit that accuses him of a course of behavior against one of his private law clients that included sexual assault and rape.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court in Niagara County, claims that D'Angelo, in addition to committing felony and misdemeanor crimes, exhibited "discriminatory and illegal behavior" over the course of a seven-month period when he represented his female accuser on legal matters in Falls City and Town of Wheatfield courts. In claims beginning in 2019 and continuing through early 2020, the suit accuses D'Angelo of "sexual assault, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract and public accommodation discrimination."
The woman is represented by Buffalo-based attorney Lindy Korn. In a brief conversation Friday with a Gazette reporter, Korn declined to comment beyond the claims in the lawsuit. Korn said she was "very proud" to represent the female accuser in the case, whom she described as "courageous."
Local law enforcement agencies told the Gazette that the accuser has not filed any criminal complaints against D'Angelo. Calls to Korn seeking comment on the lack of criminal complaints were not immediately returned.
In a call with the Gazette, D'Angelo asked that questions about the lawsuit be emailed to him and indicated he would reply in writing. In response to several direct questions regarding the lawsuit, D'Angelo wrote only, "I categorically deny the allegations contained in the complaint and look forward to vigorously litigating this case and establishing my innocence.”
A spokesperson for the Reporter said D'Angelo "has taken a leave of absence as managing editor pending the resolution of this matter."
According the lawsuit, the female accuser hired D'Angelo, who has a private law practice, conducted out of an office on Pine Avenue in the Falls, to represent her in a landlord dispute on Aug. 14, 2019. After retaining D'Angelo, the woman said he engaged in numerous instances of "inappropriate" conduct, including allegations that he sexually assaulted her "on numerous occasions" and raped her "around the end of October/early November 2019."
The complaint contains lurid claims of sexually harassing behavior by D'Angelo and an allegation that, shortly after hiring him, he asked the woman to send him more "pretty female clients." D'Angelo allegedly sent the woman a text message that read, "By the way, you didn't tell me how beautiful (a friend of the woman) was. Next time give me a heads up on good looking referrals. Lol."
The lawsuit charges that D'Angelo texted the woman "non-stop" and sent her "inappropriate messages," including one where he allegedly asked, "When are you going to meet me alone?" and "When are you going to (have sex with) me?"
The woman claims in her suit that D'Angelo repeatedly tried to get her to engage in sex acts with him and that he "eventually sexually assaulted (her) on numerous occasions."
In addition to an alleged rape "around the end of October/early November 2019", the woman charges that D'Angelo called her to come to his office in the same time frame and "raped her when she arrived."
The lawsuit claims that D'Angelo eventually demanded that the woman delete his text messages from her phone.
In the suit, Korn suggests that "upon information and belief, Defendant D'Angelo has engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations and behavior with numerous other clients."
In a public posting on her Facebook page on Aug. 12, the woman states "12 more women coming forward."
The lawsuit asks for an award of unspecified monetary damages against D'Angelo.
