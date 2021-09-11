Class is in session with hip-hip pioneer 

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.