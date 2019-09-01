Schools across the area will welcome back students on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Newfane district Superintendent Michael Baumann said classes begin for all grades on Tuesday, and that new developments in the district include it becoming a one-to-one district for the first time, as well as Mark Przbysz coming on board as the new principal of Newfane Middle School.
Royalton-Hartland district Superintendent Henry Stopinski said teachers' first day is Tuesday and students' first day is Wednesday. The district is nearing the end of phase five of FMC-related remediation and some "significant" improvements were undertaken at the middle school, he said. One highlighted improvement is the addition of a STEAM lab, which will allow the district to tackle its goals of improving agriculture, business and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education.
Wednesday is the first day of classes in Lockport City School District and Barker Central School District.
In the Wilson district, teachers will report for work on Tuesday and students start classes on Wednesday. Superintendent Tim Carter said the district will put its brand new artificial turf field into use this year and welcome Paul Galgovich as the new high school principal.
In the Starpoint district, Tuesday is the first day of school for grades K through 9. Students in grades 10 through 12 will return to school on Wednesday. Jonathan Andrews, director of administrative services, noted that students and faculty can expect more secure entrances after a recent security upgrade project.
