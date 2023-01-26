The second and final phase of environmental remediation of the Old Upper Mountain Road site, a $23 million-plus job, will begin in March, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced.
The site at the southeastern end of Old Upper Mountain Road consists of a former dumping area to the north of the road and affected sediment within Gulf Creek, which ends at Niagara Street. The site was used as a municipal dump by the City of Lockport from about 1921 through the 1950s. Garbage and other wastes were apparently dumped, burned and then pushed into the ravine. A combined storm/sanitary gravity sewer, known as the Gulf Interceptor, was installed in the vicinity in 1941.
As part of the remediation, the Gulf Interceptor was relocated out of Gulf Creek; that year-long endeavor was wrapped up this past September. Ownership of the relocated sewer infrastructure was turned over to the City of Lockport.
Phase two will address hazardous wastes at the site, which is listed as a “class 2” site in the state Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites (also known as state Superfund sites). “Class 2” indicates a significant threat to public health or the environment, according to DEC.
The projected cost of the cleanup is $23.7 million. Zoladz Construction Company, Inc., will do the work, which DEC said will continue through 2024.
Specific work / cleanup areas will include old dumping grounds off Upper Mountain Road and Otto Park Place, as well as the Gulf Creek ravine floodplain. Contaminated soil and sediment will be excavated and solidified, and some of the material will remain on site, covered and contained by an engineered cover.
DEC said sediment and floodplain soils from the downstream (north) end of the site will be disposed at the Closed Lockport City Landfill (DEC Site No. 932010) in lieu of transporting the material on public roads. The original remedial construction design was revised in mid 2022 to reduce impacts on the local community and the environment through reduction of construction noise and vibration, reduced wetland disturbance and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from construction vehicles, the agency said.
In addition, the revised design includes installation of a treatment system for affected groundwater originating from a seep adjacent to the closed landfill and flowing into Gulf Creek.
Key documents concerning the Old Upper Mountain Road site are posted at https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/932112/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.