Clerk: County DMV offices remain closed to public

Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski said Wednesday that Western New York's transition into the second phase of New York's reopening does not mean residents can now return to any of the county's three local department of motor vehicles offices.
Jastrzemski said his office was informed by New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder this week taht Niagara County and all counties across the state will not be able to reopen local DMV offices until their regions have at least reached stage three of reopening. For Niagara County, Jastrzemski said that could be at least another two weeks away.
“There is perception by many in the public that DMV offices have reopened as part of phase two and we have had many people showing up at our three DMV locations looking to process transactions. This is simply not the case," Jastrzemski said.
“Even when we enter Phase 3, transactions will require a reservation and be limited to Niagara County residents," he added. "We are working through some of those logistics now and will make an announcement at a later date.
Jastrzemski noted that CDL permit tests will resume by reservation-only during phase three. The state has provided no timetable for Class D permit tests nor the resumption of Class D road tests, he said.
"I understand the frustration regarding permits and road tests and as soon as we know more, we will pass that information along," Jastrzemski said.
The processes currently in place for motor vehicle registrations and to surrender plates do not require in-person transactions.
For more information, visit the motor vehicles department page at niagaracounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.