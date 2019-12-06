ALBANY -- With just 10 days before undocumented immigrants are allowed to get New York driver's licenses, several upstate county clerks insisted Friday the state should delay the controversial program because staffers handling motor vehicle matters have yet to be adequately trained.
"The amount of training and support has been very lacking," said Columbia County Clerk Holly Tanner, the statewide co-chairperson of the motor vehicles committee within the Association of County Clerks.
"This is just bonkers that they expect us to be ready for this with such little time," Otsego County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner said when reached in Cooperstown.
The law, known as the Green Light statute, is slated to become effective December 16, state officials said. This week, the state offered a webinar training to the county clerks. But some clerks told CNHI that many of the staffers who handle motor vehicle matters for county governments were unable to participate.
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo contended state officials should postpone the availability of the licenses..
"This is not going to work," Zurlo said. "The state should send somebody up here to train our people properly.":
In response to questions from CNHI, a state Department of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman, Lisa Koumjian, said officials at her agency will provide additional information to the county clerks in the coming week and will "continue and accept and answer questions from the clerks as they come in."
She also noted state officials will offer "hands-on" training to the clerks in the use of document authentication equipment.
For at least 12 years, the issue has been a highly volatile one in New York politics.
In 2007, then Gov. Eliot Spitzer, a Democrat as is Cuomo, touched off an uproar when he moved to allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses, contending it would improve public safety and encourage more motorists to comply with insurance and licensing requirements. But Spitzer withdrew his proposal after numerous lawmakers and clerks argued it could jeopardize national security and lead to voter fraud.
On Friday, the Department of Motor Vehicles posted new information on its web site, offering guidance to people interested in applying for licenses.
The statute allows all New Yorkers 16 and older to apply for a standard, not for federal purpose, non-commercial license or learner's permit, regardless of whether they are citizens or their lawful status, the state agency said.
Those seeking applications are advised to provide documents identifying them by name, date of birth and address within the state. Documentst that will be accepted include valid foreign passports, foreign marriage or divorce records, permanent resident cards, border crossing cards, foreign birth certificates and valid foreign licenses.
Koumjian said the state DMV has a specialized unit to assist county offices with questions arising from customer transactions.
Several county clerks, including Niagara's Joseph Jastrzemski, and Erie's Mickey Kearns, signaled this week they are planning to post signs in motor vehicle offices emblazoned with the phone number of federal immigration authorities. The Green Light law makes it illegal for any public employee involved in processing license and registration applications from undocumented residents to furnish that information to law enforcement.
Steve Choi, director of the New York Immigration Coalition, one of the groups promoting Green Light, said his group is prepared to initiate lawsuits against clerks who interfere with the rights of immigrants to apply for licenses.
"Our message is clear to these clerks -- put aside your cheap partisan posturing and do what you were hired to do: uphold the law," Choi said.
Choi said the new statute "makes all New Yorkers safer, the state economically stronger and ensures all families are able to thrive."
Opponents of the Green Light statute are hoping for a victory in a federal court lawsuit brought against the state by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, who contends the New York legislation in unconstitutional.
Merola said in an interview he believes his legal claims have been bolstered by a brief filed this week by the U.S. Justice Department, which opined the Green Light law is "legally suspect"
A Justice Department lawyer, Charles Roberts, said in the brief the New York law's restrictions on disclosing information obtained from license applications are "wide-reaching and appear aimed at frustrating the federal government’s enforcement of the immigration laws."
Merola said he expects a decision will be issued by Dec. 13.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
