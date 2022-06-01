Retired educators offer
creative teacher grants
Retired Educators of New York/Western Zone has announced competition for two grants. As in the past, the competition is open to teachers in public, private, parochial and charter schools--grades K thru' 12--in counties including Erie and Niagara.
Two grants will be awarded, each for $500 in one of two categories:
A) a classroom activity/project of a unique and meritorious nature meant to enhance student learning
B) a performance involving students presented before an audience with the purpose of developing student appreciation/expression from a cultural perspective.
Any proposed project/activity is to be carried out in the '22-'23 academic year. Grant applications must be submitted by July 1 to be judged by the Teacher Grant Committee with winners to be announced in early September of 2022. Area Superintendents were sent letters with information concerning these grants. Contest criteria ad guidelines are available on the RENY/Western Zone website, www.wzretiredteachers.org.
NCCC Alumni to sail
on Buffalo Catamaran
Set sail with the Niagara County Community College (NCCC) Alumni Association on the Moondance Catamaran on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 3:45 – 5:30 PM. Guests are asked to meet near “The Hatch” at 329 Erie St. in Buffalo.
The event is open to NCCC alumni, NCCC employees, and friends of the College. Proceeds will support the NCCC Alumni Association.
Cruise over Lake Erie while enjoying pizza, drinks, and networking with your fellow guests. Tickets are $15 per person and includes beer, wine, pop, and pizza. Space is limited. Tickets will not be sold at the marina and registration ends on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at http://niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni/catamaran or contact the Alumni Office at alumni@niagaracc.suny.edu or (716) 614-5910 for more information.
