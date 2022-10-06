The Niagara Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded $135,360 by New York State through the Climate Resilient Farming grant program to facilitate growing of cover crops in the Tonawanda Creek Watershed.
Mark Seider, district engineer, said four farms in Pendleton, Lockport and Hartland, AM Farms, Royal Heart Farms, Bonnie Jenn Farms and Stahl Dairy, will participate. At least 1,500 acres will be involved and planting will occur in 2023.
This is the conservation district’s first grant secured for the Tonawanda Creek Watershed and climate resilience work, Seider said. Previously the district secured grants to grow cover crops in the Eighteen Mile, Twelve Mile and Johnson Creek watersheds for the purpose of pollution abatement.
The Climate Resilient Farming grant program supports measures by farms to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Cover crops — rye, radish, and triticale — are planted in the fall and grow throughout winter. According to Seider, cover crops help soil stay nutrient rich while cash crops aren’t growing. Cover crops also help prevent soil erosion, pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and, significant in the Tonawanda Creek Watershed, reduce runoff, he said.
