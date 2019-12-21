Community members and elected officials formally celebrated the newly restored clock tower at the corner of Pine and Main streets.
The historic clock at the intersection of Main and Pine streets has been successfully fixed and refurbished as a result of a project initiated by the Lockport Rotary Club, and it was installed earlier this month. The Rotary Club undertook the restoration in celebration of its centennial year.
Funding for the project was provided by the Lockport New York Rotary Foundation, the Oath Community Benefit Fund for Lockport, the Niagara County Legislature, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Chapter 13 and by donations from countless residents of Lockport and the surrounding area. The clock restoration cost approximately $38,500, according to Rotary Club President Paul Lehman.
A formal dedication ceremony was held on Saturday with short remarks from various figures behind the restoration of the clock and Assembly Member Michael Norris, R-Lockport, and Mayor Michelle Roman.
Lehman said the Rotary Club is meeting human needs, but that "doesn't mean we can't commit some resources to create beauty, further craftsmanship, nourish nostalgia, develop community pride and give us a sense of place."
Rotary Club Member Cynthia Cotten, one of the main members spearheading the project, listed the various donors that resulted in the project receiving the necessary funds, and specifically thanked Charles Roeser, the local horologist, who restored the clock.
"Without him this wouldn't have happened," Cotten said.
Roeser thanked the Rotary Club for the project, saying, "It was an honor and privilege to restore this clock."
"I've been living in the Lockport area ... for nearly 50 years and saw its gradual decline. I remember in 1986 when a truck hit this and damaged it, and at that point in time the chimes were taken out of it. And sort of from there it just went downhill," Roeser said.
Norris thanked the Rotary Club for the project.
"When you look up at this clock and when you drive by it's going to be a symbol for the next 100 years of the great people of Lockport," Norris said.
George Fritz, owner of Mills Jewelers, was one of the local business owners who helped the Rotary Club with the project.
"This clock is so important to Lockport. It's right here in the heart of our city in the very center ... This clock saw the building of the historic palace theatre. This clock saw trolley trains going back and fourth. This clock stood time during World War 2. It was here all through urban renewal," Fritz said.
Roman read a proclamation congratulating Rotary Club for the project and gave some brief remarks.
"I grew up here on the corner of Prospect and Niagara streets, and i walked by this clock my entire life. And I'm just so thrilled to see it happen," Roman said.
A time capsule has been placed inside the base of the clock, with a timeline of the Rotary Club, a booklet of the centennial gala from this past spring, photos of the clock from its history and a copy of Sept. 12, 1920 article in the Union-Sun & Journal saying the clock was put up.
The clock was built by O.B. McClintock Co., of Minneapolis and erected in 1920.
When the clock was erected at Main and Pine streets in 1920, it was operated by an electric controller located in the basement of what was then the Niagara County National Bank.
The bank, along with the clock, was purchased by the Midland Marine Trust Company in 1951, and later by HSBC in 1980 (though the Midland Marine name remained).
Roeser installed a digital controller inside the clock, which will operate the analogue hands. He also installed lighting for nighttime reading.
