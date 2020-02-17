YOUNGSTOWN — Unusually warm.
It's a term that's being used to describe this winter in Western New York, not only by meteorologists but by law enforcement as well.
And as a result of that unusually warm weather, folks who enjoy some winter sports like ice fishing and snowmobiling have been taking ill-advised risks to have their fun.
Officials at Coast Guard Station Buffalo have reported multiple accidents due to ice instability over the past few weeks. Those accidents have resulted in people falling into the ice-cold water and the total loss of personal recreational equipment, like snowmobiles and ATVs.
"This is unusual weather," Ensign Joe Neff, the public information officer for Coast Guard Station Buffalo said. "We don't have the stable ice that we're used to and, of course, we still have the strong current underneath the ice and that creates dangers for people who go out onto the ice.
Neff said the recent accidents that required a Coast Guard rescue response were in the vicinity of Alexandria Bay and Oswego. But he said the Coast Guard is concerned about conditions here as well, particularly on Lake Ontario.
"Current ice thicknesses are far below past seasonal averages, resulting in unstable, weak ice formation and extremely hazardous conditions," Neff said.
The ensign's advice is not to venture out onto the ice.
"Never assume the ice is safe, even if others are on it," Neff said. "And if you do go out on it, be prepared."
That preparation would include wearing proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and choosing brightly colored clothes that can be easily seen by others. If you're going to engage in activity on or near the water's edge, carry safety equipment such as a whistle or noise-making device, a waterproof VHF-FM radio or Personal Locating Beacon, and ice awls or screwdrivers which can be used for self-rescue should an accident occur.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, whose marine unit also patrols the upper Niagara River and Lake Ontario, said his deputies have not had to respond to any ice related rescues yet this winter.
"I think people are looking out for the ice," he said. "It's been a winter without a lot of freeze cycles and hopefully people recognize that fact."
Filicetti said the general guidelines for venturing out on the ice are 4 inches of thickness for an individual and a minimum of 5 inches of thickness for a sport vehicle like a snowmobile. The acting sheriff said it's never a good idea to bring cars of trucks on the ice.
"Stay off ice unless you can determine the thickness," Filicetti said. "If you end up in the cold water you're in danger and you endanger the first responders coming to rescue you."
