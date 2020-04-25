BUFFALO — As Niagara County gets ready to re-open some of its outdoor attractions, including marinas and boat launches, the U.S. Coast Guard is offering its guidance on how to enjoy the summer season.
"Coast Guard Sector Buffalo is urging boaters and swimmers to be safe in and on the water as boat ramps and marinas reopen for the 2020 boating season," a Coast Guard spokesman said. "Recreational waterway use is not being restricted by the U.S. Coast Guard, however, all users are urged to comply with state, and local municipality instruction and local ordinances."
The most important recommendation from the Coast Guard involves wearing lifejackets at all times while boating. Statistics show that 84.5 percent of drowning victims, nationwide, were not wearing a lifejacket.
Coast Guardsmen say this is especially important on the Great Lakes, which are an exclusively fresh water environment, and so people who enter the water have significantly less natural buoyancy then they would in salt water.
Water temperatures throughout the Great Lakes are currently below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which means that even on a warm day, those cold temperatures can induce shock and immediately drown a swimmer without a lifejacket.
Boaters should remember that lifejackets must be Coast Guard approved, in good and serviceable condition, and the appropriate size for the intended user. Lifejackets with bright colors and reflective tape may assist search and rescue efforts should an emergency arise.
The Coast Guard also urged boaters and swimmers not consume alcohol when they're on the water.
"It impairs judgement and puts everyone on the water at risk," the spokesman said. "Boating under the influence is just as dangerous as driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and just as illegal."
The Coast Guard, in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, also encouraged boaters and swimmers to utilize safe distancing practices while enjoying themselves on the water.
"Boat safe, boat smart, and boat sober," the spokesman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.