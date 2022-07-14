CHILDS – A fundraiser that was once one of the highlights of the summer season at the Cobblestone Museum is returning thanks to volunteer coordinator Sue Bonafini.
“Sooner or later, everything old is new again,” Bonafini quoted from Stephen King, in her explanation for planning a flea market Aug. 13 on the grounds of the Cobblestone Museum.
“So why not attempt a fundraiser that was enjoyed by so many in the Cobblestone Society’s past?” Bonafini asked.
The flea market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a white elephant booth with contributions from the membership or community at-large, a large assortment of gently used books for sale and hot dogs and refreshments for sale.
In addition, Bonafini is hoping for a large turnout of vendors from Orleans and nearby counties with a variety of goods for purchase, such as treasures which homeowners may no longer need, but someone else might.
Bonafini got the idea for a vendor fair while reviewing the museum’s archival records of past events during the 1980s and 1990s.
“It was noted that during the month of August, the museum held the Cobblestone Fair and Flea Market events as summer fundraisers” she said. “So I spoke with director Doug Farley and gained his support to plan a similar event for this summer on Aug. 13.”
In addition to the large book booth and white elephant booth, the Cobblestone Museum is adding a Holiday Shoppe featuring Christmas decorations. All items will be affordably priced to encourage sales, Bonafini said.
“In order to offer a wider selection of items to our visitors, we’re hopeful members of the community will rent booth space on our grounds and sell additional products,” Bonafini said.
She is hoping to attract vendors who can sell a variety of crafts or antiques, as well as individuals or organizations who wish to showcase and sell goods. Cost to rent a 10-by-10-foot square space is $20. A folding chair or two will be provided with each space, while supply lasts, but no table.
It is anticipated a large team of volunteers will be needed to keep the event running smoothly, and anyone interested in helping may contact Bonafini at volunteers@cobblestomemuseum.org. Booth reservations may be made by calling (585) 589-9013.
Those who would like to contribute items to the white elephant booth should also contact the museum to arrange a drop-off time.
“There’s still plenty of time for people to survey closets, attics, garages and basements to find possible contributions,” Bonafini said.
