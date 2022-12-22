Code Blue will be in effect beginning Friday night and continuing through 8 a.m. Tuesday in the city of Lockport, due to forecasted overnight below-freezing temperatures. Any homeless person or individual without home heating may visit the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for assistance locating temporary shelter.
Code Blue back in effect Friday night in Lockport
