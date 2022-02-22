Code Blue is back in effect in the city for 10 days, due to the extended forecast of overnight temperatures below freezing, Mayor Michelle Roman announced on Tuesday. Through 8 a.m. March 4, any homeless person or individual without home heat may approach the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance of Lockport Police Department for assistance locating shelter.
Code Blue back in effect in the city
