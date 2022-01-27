Due to forecased extreme cold overnight temperatures through the remainder of January, Mayor Michelle Roman called for Code Blue to remain in effect in the city through Monday, City Clerk Paul K. Oates announced.
Any homeless person or individual without home heat may report to the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for assistance locating shelter.
The latest extension of the temperature-driven emergency sheltering action plan was the third one this month. Code Blue has been in effect continuously since Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.