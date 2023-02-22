Code Blue is now in effect through 8 a.m. Monday, due to forecasted below-freezing overnight temperatures, per a directive issued Wednesday by Mayor Michelle Roman.
Any homeless person or individual without home heating may go directly to the Salvation Army citadel, 50 Cottage St., between 8 and 10 p.m. for shelter. After 10 p.m., anyone needing shelter should go to the walk-up window at Lockport Police Department, Niagara Street entrance, for assistance.
From mid-Wednesday through mid-Thursday only, the period of the expected winter / ice storm, city hall is available as a warming station, the mayor's office added. Anyone who needs it is asked to check in at LPD.
