Mayor Michelle Roman’s office announced on Monday morning that Code Blue was in effect in the city of Lockport through Wednesday night. Usually, any person who needs a place to stay overnight because of extreme cold is encouraged to go to the city's official "warming shelter," the Salvation Army Center on Cottage Street, but that didn't happen this week. Shelter seekers were directed to go to Lockport Police Department instead.
The Salvation Army warming shelter was closed due to a lack of volunteers to man it, according to Roman.
Salvation Army Major Jose Santiago said he and his team are still helping out the Code Blue effort, though.
“During Code Blue, people can go to the police department and then they will either go to Lockport CARES (the emergency shelter on Genesee Street) or, if that’s filled up, they’ll go to Lockport Inn,” Santiago said. “If they go to Lockport Inn, they go on us and we pay for it.”
This ad hoc arrangement seems to have worked out, Police Chief Steve Abbott said on Thursday. So far, LPD has not had to locate shelter for anyone.
“So far we haven’t had to make any arrangements. The Salvation Army has taken care of them,” Abbott said.
Outside the city, there are no established warming centers. In the event a resident has a housing-related emergency, officials in the towns of Hartland and Newfane said they'll reach out to human service providers.
“We would probably call the Red Cross or social services,” Hartland town supervisor Ross Annable said. “They would get help them.”
“In a critical situation, we would open up our community center, the town hall,” Newfane town supervisor Tim Horanburg said. “We’d also utilize our volunteer fire companies to let them in their facilities.”
