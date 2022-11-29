Code Blue will be in effect in the city of Lockport from Wednesday night through Friday morning, due to forecasted below-freezing temperatures, Mayor Michelle Roman's office announced.
The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., is acting as a warming shelter. Any homeless person or individual without home heating may enter until 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. After 10 p.m., people seeking shelter must go to the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for an escort.
National Weather Service is predicting low temperatures of 28 degrees Wednesday night and 25 degrees Thursday night.
