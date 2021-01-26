Code Blue will be in effect in the city of Lockport from Wednesday night through Saturday night due to forecasted extreme cold, City Clerk Paul K. Oates announced.
The warming shelter at the Salvation Army center, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. each day. Any homeless person or individual without heat at home may stay the night there. Light refreshments, cots and blankets are available. The doors are locked at 10 p.m., although police may escort guests inside until midnight.
National Weather Service has forecasted overnight low temperatures between 16 degrees and 9 degrees Wednesday through Saturday in the Lockport area.
