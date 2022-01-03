Code Blue is in effect in the city of Lockport until Jan. 12, due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures, Mayor Michelle Roman's office announced on Monday.
Any homeless person or individual without home heating may approach the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for assistance locating shelter.
National Weather Service is predicting daily low temperatures in the teens and low 20s every day this week except Tuesday.
