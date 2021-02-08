Code Blue is in effect in the city of Lockport night through Saturday night due to forecasted extreme cold, City Clerk Paul K. Oates announced.
The warming shelter at the Salvation Army center, 50 Cottage St., is open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. each day. Any homeless person or individual without heat at home may stay the night there. Light refreshments, cots and blankets are available. The doors are locked at 10 p.m., although police may escort guests inside until midnight.
AccuWeather has forecasted overnight low temperatures in the mid to low teens through the weekend, and “RealFeel” temperatures in the single digits.
