Code Blue is in effect through 8 a.m. Feb. 14, next Tuesday, due to forecasted below-freezing overnight temperatures, per Mayor Michelle Roman's direction on Friday.
Any homeless person or individual without home heating may go directly to the Salvation Army citadel, 50 Cottage St., between 8 and 10 p.m. daily for shelter. After 10 p.m., anyone needing shelter should go to the walk-up window at Lockport Police Department, Niagara Street entrance, for assistance.
