Code Blue in effect ‘til Tuesday
Code Blue is in effect through 8 a.m. Tuesday, due to forecasted below-freezing overnight temperatures, per a directive issued Thursday by Mayor Michelle Roman.
Any homeless person or individual without home heating may go directly to the Salvation Army citadel, 50 Cottage St., between 8 and 10 p.m. daily for shelter. After 10 p.m., anyone needing shelter should go to the walk-up window at Lockport Police Department, Niagara Street entrance, for assistance.
School trustees workshop coming up
Niagara Orleans School Boards Association will offer a free workshop on March 18 for anyone who’s interested in running for a Board of Education position or learning more about the process.
The workshop will be held at Newfane Early Education Center, Room 129, 6048 Godfrey Road, Burt, from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. Guest speakers are: attorney Andrew Freedman (Hodgson Russ LLP), who will talk about the school board election process; Gregory J. Woytila, superintendent of North Tonawanda City School District, who will address building a productive working relationship; and Timothy P. Carter, superintendent of Wilson Central School District, will focus on ethical campaigning and school board member ethics.
To claim a spot at the workshop, call 716-731-6800, extension 2211, or send an email to dstamp@onboces.org by March 15.
