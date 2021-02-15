Code Blue is in effect in the city of Lockport through Wednesday night, due to a forecasted snow storm and overnight extreme cold temperatures, Mayor Michelle Roman’s office announced Monday morning.
However, those in need of shelter are asked to report directly to Lockport Police Department, Niagara Street. An officer will provide escort to a nearby shelter.
People in need are asked to not show up at the Salvation Army warming center due to a current shortage of volunteers there, according to Roman.
