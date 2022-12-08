Code Blue will be in effect in the city of Lockport tonight through Saturday night, due to below-freezing overnight temperatures, the mayor's office announced.
The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., is acting as a warming shelter. Any homeless person or individual without home heating may enter between 8 and 10 p.m. each day. After 10 p.m., people seeking shelter must go to the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for an escort.
National Weather Service is forecasting low temperatures of 29 degrees tonight, 28 degrees Friday night and 32 degrees Saturday night with a possible rain/snow mix.
