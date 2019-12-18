Code Blue has been called by the City of Lockport for tonight and Thursday night due to forecasted extreme cold overnight.
The warming shelter at the Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Any homeless person or individual without home heating is welcome to spend the night. Light refreshments, cots and blankets are available. Doors to the warming shelter are locked at 10 p.m. Police will escort individuals inside until midnight.
AccuWeather is forecasting low temperatures of 11 degrees (Real Feel minus-6 degrees) tonight and 14 degrees (Real Feel 13 degrees) Thursday night.
