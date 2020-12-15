Code Blue has been called by the City of Lockport for Wednesday night and Thursday night due to forecasted extreme cold overnight.
The warming shelter at the Salvation Army center, 50 Cottage St., will be open from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Any homeless person or individual without home heating is welcome to spend the night. Light refreshments, cots and blankets are available. Doors to the warming shelter are locked at 10 p.m. Police will escort individuals inside until midnight.
AccuWeather is forecasting low temperatures of 21 degrees (Real Feel 17 degrees) Wednesday night and 18 degrees (Real Feel 17 degrees) Thursday night.
