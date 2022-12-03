A Code Blue was announced by Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman today through Monday morning due to below freezing temperatures.
The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., is acting as a warming shelter. Any homeless person or individual without home heating may enter until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After 10 p.m., people seeking shelter must go to the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for an escort.
National Weather Service is predicting low temperatures of 25 degrees on Saturday night and 29 degrees Sunday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.