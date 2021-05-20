The Lock Keeper Coffee House, 272 East Ave., has been open since November 2019. With less than six months of experience running the Coffee House, Stacey Sonnelitter found herself covering most of the shifts there once COVID-19 hit, due to the ever-changing requirements and lack of foot traffic. Sonnelitter is a full-time physician's assistant alongside owning the coffee house.
One of Sonnelitter’s friends, who owned Twin City Glass, inspired her to stay open during this difficult time.
“He started his company during the riots in Buffalo,” Sonnelitter said. “He made it through the tough times and that perseverance is what helped him establish his business.”
Meeting people’s needs and welcoming them home through times of struggle is one of the missions of the Coffee House. In 22 years of being a physician’s assistant, Sonnelitter has noted a trio of common traits among people who live the longest and fullest lives.
“They live well in their home; your home should be your sanctuary, your escape, your place of peace. They eat well there and have healthy habits. They have positive social interactions; a good network of friends and support. The third thing that keeps people living long and living well is a passion, hobby or interest.” Sonelitter explained. “The coffee house embodies all of that; we promote living well here.”
She intentionally calls Lock Keeper a “house” rather than a shop because she wants people to feel at home there. It is a place for promoting positive relationships, making good memories and encouraging people to grow their hobbies and interests.
The coffee house has recently hosted paint nights and book signings and is decorated with rotating work by local artists. It is striving to be a hub for creative expression.
Peter Green of YoWOWa Media is discussing starting a writers group and hosting podcasts on site. Future event details can be found on The Lock Keeper Coffee House Facebook page.
With the common goal of increased wellness for all and assistance from Sonelitter’s cousin, reflexologist Julie Halifax, the coffee house is now hosting "Mystic Night" every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Halifax first experienced reflexology herself when she was pregnant and wanted relief from the pain in her sciatic nerve. After having increased energy and overall success with the alternative treatment she decided to take classes and become an instructor. She has since used reflexology to help everyone from colicky babies to a 95-year-old with aches and pains.
Halifax is one of many healing specialists providing services at Mystic Night. Other practitioners on site include: Rev. Stephanie Hunt, a psychic medium and reiki maste; Mario Tonellato offering I Ching, a Buddhist divination practice; Paige Donatelli of Paige Allison Healing Arts providing reiki services and chakra testing; and Veronica Compton performing tarot card readings.
The providers all have years of experience in their crafts and are striving to bring overall wellness to the community.
“I don’t think there is something like this currently offered in Lockport,” Compton said.
Whether a person is looking for signs of a better future or to heal from their past, Tonellato said, “we are giving them the tools to help themselves.”
“The Lock Keeper House has supported local services and products from the onset of their conception, and this event is another example of their community building roots,” Donatelli said. “Mystic Night has practitioners who really care and can offer you relief on spiritual, mental, emotional and physical levels.”
Donatelli said her services support all of those levels at once. She described reiki as a “massage for your energy field” and chakra testing as “a way to let you know in which areas of your life the energy is open, blocked or overstimulated.”
Teresa Laubacker, a Lockport resident, had a session with Donatelli on May 6th. She has come back weekly since the April 22 launch of Mystic Night and tried out a different service with a practitioner each time. Laubacker spoke highly of each experience thus far and described the environment at Lock Keeper as one that is all about self care.
During Mystic Night, food and beverages are available for purchase. While cashing out one might catch a glimpse of the “safe space” sticker, prominently displayed at the register. Another reminder that all are welcome there.
