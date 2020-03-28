Cold Springs Cemetery has placed restrictions on attendance to funeral services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cemetery board announced Saturday.
The statement from trustee and corporate secretary Debra Kerrison reads, in part: "In order to ensure the safety and health of our patrons and staff, attendance at funeral and cremation services will be limited to 10 (or fewer) members of the immediate family only. In addition, we ask that they stay at or in their vehicles until the staff has finished grading the site and left the area."
Also, the board's statement urged, anyone walking in the cemetery should take all necessary precautions and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
To contact a cemetery staff member, call 434-3450.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.