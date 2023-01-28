Lockport CARES will take part in the Coldest Night of the Year campaign on Feb. 25. Walkers, donors and volunteers are being enlisted now to help raise money for eastern Niagara County’s only emergency homeless shelter.
The Coldest Night of the Year campaign will be taking place in cities all over the United States, according to local event coordinator Ruth Verratti. In Lockport, fundraisers will take on either a 2.5K walk or a 5K walk, between 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25, starting at Christ Community Church, 140 Genesee St. Upon their return to the church, walkers will be welcomed inside for hot chili and treats.
To start a team, join a team, donate or sign up to volunteer, go to https://cnoy.com/locations/lockport.
For more information about the campaign, call the Lockport CARES office any time between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or email info@lockportcares.org or ruthiepearl1@gmail.com.
The Lockport CARES shelter is open every day. Guests are provided with a warm, safe and secure place to live for up to 10 business days, along with encouragement and guidance as they search for more permanent housing. Guests are given three meals a day, laundry service and personal care supplies as needed.
