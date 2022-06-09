Colleagues, critics react to Bradley's departure notice

Michelle Bradley, Lockport City School District superintendent, is leaving her post in September.
Bradley announced her pending retirement during a school board meeting Wednesday night.
Her last day on the job will be Sept. 9, she said, adding that she's leaving to pursue an "exceptional" job offer.
Bradley has been employed by the Lockport district for all of her 34-year career in education. She started out teaching third- and fourth-graders at Charlotte Cross Elementary School, where she had attended kindergarten, rose to be principal of Charles Upson Elementary and then took on district-wide administrative posts. She succeeded Terry Carbone as superintendent in 2011.
Bradley declined to say where she's headed next, but described the job offer as “something I’m looking forward to using my skill set with and working with other educators in the state and out of the state.” She will remain a Lockport resident, she added.
District trustees who have worked with Bradley for a while praised her in response to her announcement.
“Her dedication has always been to Lockport,” said departing trustee Karen Young, current board president. “We wish her all the best.”
Departing trustee Ed Sandell said Bradley “was always professional. Was she perfect? No. But her dedication to the students always showed through.”
Teria Young, a member of the My Brother’s Keeper Advisory Council, said she also wishes Bradley the best, but welcomes the change of district administration. One of Young’s chief criticisms of Bradley is how she handled the My Brother’s Keeper grant last year and the lack of communication between the district and the Black community.
“Her administration wasn’t very transparent. I’m looking forward to working with an administration that will put our children first,” Young said.
Local activist Jim Shultz, a consistent critic of LCSD administration — particularly its investment of $2.7 million in an Aegis software-powered, facial and object recognition-based surveillance system that ended up being shut down by the state — had called for Bradley's resignation last month after a state Comptroller's audit report determined that, contrary to Bradley's assertions, the software piece of the security project was not bid competitively. In response to Bradley's announcement, Shultz said he sees an opportunity for healing in the district.
“The district has lost the confidence of our community, and superintendent Bradley’s mismanagement and dishonesty has been a key reason for that,” he said. “The important thing now is that the district have an open and transparent process to choose a new leader who can do the best job possible for all of our children and families here in Lockport.”
Bradley acknowledged the variety of criticisms that she has faced over the past couple of years and suggested flak just comes with the territory for a superintendent of schools.
“When you accept the responsibility of being superintendent, you go in with eyes wide open,” she said. “You understand you must keep the focus on the students and learning and be mindful of the community and taxpayers. You realize there will be times with criticism, but you've got to know your core beliefs and help people understand that the focus is on the safety and success of our students.”
Bradley said she had wanted to be a teacher since she was in third grade and often played “school” with her friends and siblings after school, with herself in the starring role as teacher.
Despite being told she couldn’t get a job in education, Bradley opted out of attending a school to major in chemical engineering and enrolled at SUNY Oswego, a leading school for aspiring educators.
Reflecting on her tenure, Bradley said she couldn't have been a "super-intendent" without a "super family." She credited her husband, three daughters and her parents who watched the kids while she was at lengthy board meetings.
The process of hiring a new superintendent will begin with a decision by the Board of Education who to appoint as a candidate search consultant. According to Young, the board could ask Clark Godshall, superintendent of Orleans / Niagara BOCES, to lead the search or appoint another consultant. Then, the board will decide how wide a net to cast for candidates.
“It could be national, or it could be more local and possibly internal,” Young said.
