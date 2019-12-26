Summer 2020 jobs await college students in eastern Niagara County who are interested in working for local not-for-profit agencies. The jobs are funded through the Grigg Lewis Foundation’s Workership Program.
Students interested in applying for a paid internship must: be college students returning to their studies in the fall of 2020, or high school graduates who are accepted at an accredited college for the fall 2020 semester; and reside in eastern Niagara County or attend Niagara University or Niagara County Community College.
To view a list of available positions with phone numbers to call for applications, visit the third floor reference desk of the Lockport Public Library over winter break, or log onto www.grigglewis.org/workerships.
Applications are accepted only by the not-for-profit agencies involved. Family members of an employee or a board member of a sponsored not-for-profit are not eligible to apply at that agency.
The primary focus of the workership program is to provide financial assistance to area college students while allowing local institutions to expand their summer programming.
