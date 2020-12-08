College takes steps to strengthen its EOP

SANBORN — The Educational Opportunity Program at Niagara County Community College has a new space and a new look for students.
EOP, which stems from an initiative pushed by former New York State Assembly Member Arthur O. Eve in 1967, has been operating on the NCCC campus since August of 2016. It provides academic workshops, tutoring, counseling, advisement and financial assistance to historically underserved students who require additional academic support. NCCC's EOP has funding through the State University of New York to support 70 students. Last month, NCCC officials celebrated the opening of a new office for the program on campus.
The coordinator of NCCC's program is alumna Angelo Jackson, who provides guidance and support for high school students so they can pursue their higher education goals. Jackson noted that some students need help because they do not consider themselves "college material."
Because of her own experience, Jackson recognizes the value of having a presence in high schools to illustrate possibilities firsthand. As part of her duties, Jackson will now spend one day a week on-site at Niagara Falls High School, allowing her to have one-on-one time with students to share information about EOP and inform students what services may be available to them.
“Being able to work at my alma mater is awesome in and of itself, however, being a former EOP student and being able to oversee and help shape the new EOP at NCCC was a dream opportunity for me,” Jackson said.
Jackson hopes the program will be able to double the population it serves and she said she wants to provide even more financial support for students.
“The program has survived 52 years," she said. "I hope we have another 52.”
The NCCC Educational Opportunity Program provides mentorship, academic programs, financial assistance, counseling/advising, and other campus support services to those who are first-generation college students and/or from low-income and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds.
For more information about EOP, call (716) 614-5977 or email: eop@niagaracc.suny.edu.
