Washington D.C. split along partisan lines for the most part after Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, announced an impeachment inquiry of President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, and a pair of congressional representatives were quick to follow their lead.
Pelosi announced on Tuesday that she is launching the inquiry after the news of a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which it was reported that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep Chris Collins, R-Clarence, told the Union-Sun & Journal in a Wednesday phone interview that there "was nothing at all even remotely impeachable or improper" with Trump's phone call.
"They are jumping to conclusions without facts," Collins said. "The transcript shows there was nothing at all even remotely impeachable or improper. It turns out the supposed whistleblower never even saw the transcript."
Collins believes the impeachment inquiry call will energize Republican turnout in the 2020 election, comparing it to the boasted Democratic turnout in the 1998 election that occurred when then-speaker Newt Gingrich impeached former President Bill Clinton and energized the Democratic base.
"This will be good for Republicans," Collins added.
Collins said he is "afraid," though, that the Democratic majority will just focus on impeachment and pass no legislation dealing with other issues.
U.S. Rep Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, first announced his support of impeachment in June and took to the House of Representatives floor on Wednesday to reiterate his support for impeachment.
“With each passing day we see an erosion of this country’s ideals by a President who freely sidesteps Congress, profits off his position, obstructs justice, and places personal, petty politics before national security. The validity of these violations are not in question, they are happening before us," Higgins said on the house floor. "The Intelligence Inspector General, who was appointed by President Trump, said that the whistleblower complaint is of both urgent concern and credible, and its public release is the National Intelligence Director’s obligation to the American people. An Impeachment Inquiry is necessary to protect the values included in our Constitution and to deliver the truth Americans deserve.”
