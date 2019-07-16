Collins introduces 'Red Light' bill

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, has introduced a bill aimed at withholding federal highway funds from any state that grants driver licenses or identification cards to undocumented immigrants.
The piece of legislation, known as the Red Light Action, is inspired by New York's recent enactment of the Green Light Bill last month. The Green Light legislation grants driver's license privileges to illegal immigrants.
"Once again, Governor (Andrew) Cuomo has put his socialist agenda ahead of the safety of American citizens," Collins said in a prepared statement. "Governor Cuomo should be enforcing laws that protect Americans instead of supporting those who break our laws. Citizens should feel safe behind the wheel, but now in New York there will be a strong likelihood that illegals could be driving uninsured and unregistered vehicles wreaking havoc on our roads."
If enacted, the legislation would withhold funds beginning in fiscal year 2020 and each fiscal year thereafter. Any funds withheld from non-compliant states will be appropriated to states that do not allow illegal immigrants to have a driver's license or identification cards.
