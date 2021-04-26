Collins seeking 4th term as 12th district legislator

Niagara County Legislator Will Collins is seeking reelection to the seat that he has held since 2016. The 12th Legislative District includes most of the town of Lockport, and a portion of the north end of the city of Lockport.
“Over the past several years, we have brought an unprecedented level of financial stability to the county, including the lowest county property tax rate in 40 years,” Collins said. “We have accomplished this through the implementation of prudent financial practices that ensure the delivery of county services in the most cost-efficient manner possible.”
Collins believes he is able to work cooperatively and collaboratively with other legislators to deliver for Lockport.
“I have been blessed to live and work in the community I love, so working to make Lockport an even better place is something that I will continue to strive for,” he said. “In the town, I recently led the effort to transfer the Day Road Air Park from the county to the town, and in the city, helped secure funding for the Outwater Park frisbee golf course and skate park.”
Collins said he also help to obtain funds for local institutions including the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, Challenger Learning Center, AnJo baseball / New Era Field, Historic Palace Theatre, Salvation Army and Lockport's Hometown Heroes program.
Collins currently chairs the legislature's infrastructure and facilities committee and is vice chair of the economic development and administration committees.
The county's “economic development initiatives have generated over $400 million in private capital investment over the past five years,” he said. “These are dollars that create jobs, expand our economy, and most importantly, alleviate the tax burden on the community.”
The owner of Collins Accounting and Collins Construction, Collins pledged to give voices to his constituents' concerns.
“Government decisions need to be smart, and must meet the needs of residents. Projects such as the currently proposed siting of the massive industrial solar farm in Lockport must be vetted properly, and I will make sure that the voices of the people are heard,” he said.
Collins is running unopposed for re-election on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.