'Color by number' murals coming to Niagara County

Mike Weber of Lockport has been asking local artists to participate in a multi-municipality mural project in Niagara County. It's called Niagara County By The Numbers: An interactive mural trail.
He’s also been going to municipality meetings to talk to the boards, mayors and supervisors about finding places for these works of art. Weber said that the murals will not only invigorate community pride, but they’d also create a fun game for locals and tourists alike.
“I conceived of the idea, and what I wanted to do was unite the county with a trail,” Weber said.
This trail will be identified by looking at plaque found at each of the five-by-seven foot blocks. On the plaques will be the names of 11 more cities, towns and villages, as well as, the GPS coordinates of each one’s own murals.
From a historical point of view, it will be interesting to follow the coordinates in order, thereby visiting them chronologically from the oldest to the youngest.
But that’s not all.
The plaque will also provide a key for what color to paint each number on the wall, because this isn’t an ordinary mural. It’s an interactive drawing where kids and adults can ‘color by number’ with chalk.
“I wanted the community to be involved, that’s why it’s it’s a ‘color by number,’ “ Weber said.
The artists who are participating are: Timothy Martin, a muralist/decorative painter; Jessica Tomaino, WAHI studio founder in Newfane; Sal Anello of Canvas Crashers in North Tonawanda; Cindy Meal of Lamp Lighter Gallery & Studio of Lockport; Weber and Mark Weld of Weld Signs in Middleport.
The designer is Matt Duquette of 12 Grain Studio in Lockport.
Weber said that each mural will feature different aspects of each community that residents can be proud of and visitors can learn more about. In Pendleton, for instance, an ice-cream cone will be painted on a wall tended by Uncle G’s Ice Cream.
The idea is actually an off-shoot of a previous undertaking by Weber.
“It’s an extension, a slight extension, of another project I did. I created a large format ‘connect the dots’ puzzles. I’ve got three of those,” he said. “One’s for the Lockport Lock, (the other) The American Falls and (then) The Wurlitzer Organ. And those are all several thousand dot puzzles. … They’re on three feet by two feet sheets. I wanted to take that a step further, and I was going to make ‘color by number’ images on paper and then I thought, ‘Why not turn these into murals and let the public color them in?’ “
Of the municipalities, six have been confirmed: Youngstown, Lockport, North Tonawanda, Hartland, Pendelton and Wilson.
Currently Weber is looking for donations and sponsorships for the project, and has teamed up with Natalie Brown of the Carnegie Arts Center in North Tonawanda to help handle that area. She can be reached at info.carnegieartcenter@gmail.com.
