LOCKPORT — Do you really think Lockport is a diverse community?
If you said,“Yes,” you must be looking at statistics that show that about 25 percent of all Lockport City School District students are non-white — a great “tossed salad” of people, races and cultures, as articulated beautifully by a special collection of panelists speaking at the Widewaters Marina on Saturday at a public forum sponsored by Citizens for Change in Lockport.
If you said, “No,” you're probably looking at every other statistic pointed out by the same committee — like the glaring ones that prove the opposite is true — that exactly zero percent of Lockport police officers today are black, zero percent of Lockport firemen are black and zero percent of Lockport male teachers are black.
Are we diverse in skin color only?
“Clearly, yes,” says the new city committee chaired by Sharon Voelker and Bethany Patterson, whose goal is to make the latter case a public one in Lockport.
“How are we going to hold the people in charge responsible? What are they actively doing to recruit people of color to not only have a diverse police force, but a more diverse teaching force?” asked Mrs. Voelker, one of Saturday's speakers.
Emotional testimonials were given by panelists — including three by individuals in the education field — who took turns pouring their hearts and souls out, outlying blatant instants of racism that they've faced growing up, some of them as very young children, and many more instances in recent years.
“One man was the third ranking correction officer in the entire state. He was told by one officers one day that the other white prison guards at the notorious Sing Sing Correction Facility valued him as less than a human being than the three-time murder and rapist he was watching,” Voelker said.
“What kind of an impact do you think that had on his life?”
Other speakers included Union-Sun & Journal columnist Jim Schultz, Mark Sanders, who gives diversity training to Lockport and Niagara County enforcement officers; and long-time city activist, youth mentor and volunteer coach Lenny Thomas.
“I'm encouraged by the turnout today. We had a maximum capacity of 50 people — double the attendance at our first meeting,” Mrs. Voelker said.
Added Patterson, “In order to make a community a better one, you have to address the issues. I think we are creating a platform here, where we're going to make race a normal everyday conversation.”
No date is yet set for next month's meeting.
