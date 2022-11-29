Walking distances for students attending Lockport schools is being looked at by a newly school-board created committee.
The Transportation Advisory Committee will investigate the possibilities of new busing routes, as well as the costs of bringing more students by bus to the district’s school buildings.
The group was established at the Nov. 16 Board of Education meeting.
Interim Superintendent Mike Bonnewell said the district had experienced a lot of pushback on its current policy, which has some students walking a mile to school every day and one-and-a-half miles if they attend the high school.
While the measure would be dependent on a referendum of voters in the school district next year – along with the budget vote and school board elections – Bonnewell said the committee would weigh in all the options before presenting to the school board. It was at this time, he said, that the question would be put to the school board to call for a referendum.
Bonnewell also noted that it was at that time when the board was considering the committee’s input, that the public would have a chance to participate in the process.
“The taxpayers voters will decide that and have the ultimate say,” Bonnewell said of the change. “I think if it was just the board, it would’ve already been changed.”
While the district is in a multi-year contract with Student Transportation of America, which owns more locally known Ridge Road Express, Bonnewell said that additional students on buses and possible extra buses needed for routes could be planned additionally to the contract.
School Board Trustee Tracy Caruso said she already knows at least one 10-year-old student who has to walk almost the full mile to school and crosses East Avenue without a cross-walker every day. She said it was kids like this that would benefit.
“So they can get a ride,” Caruso said. “Especially in the wintertime.”
