SOMERSET - Town officials have agreed to form a committee to take a closer look at local zoning laws for solar and battery storage.
During a special meeting on Monday, members of the town board voted unanimously to create the committee, which will include Town Supervisor Jeffrey Dewart, Councilwoman Robin Jansen, residents Jim Hoffman, Betty Wolanyk and Krista Atwater and Drew Riley, a representative from Wendel Engineering.
Dewart said the committee will focus on areas where the town's zoning laws can be updating, noting that they were last updated in 2007. He said the committee was not being formed in response to the current owner of the Somerset Generation Station proposal to build to build a 70 Megawatt solar farm on the grounds. He said the future of the Somerset facility has not been determined.
“As far as the data center, right now, I haven’t heard any more, only that it’s slowly moving forward,” Dewart said. “I don’t know if solar is going to pertain to that as of this time. They’re talking about solar, but so far, nothing formal.”
Duarte said town officials were planning to form a committee to take a closer look at zoning laws several months ago, but the process was delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.
“We’ve been talking about updating our solar laws and the battery for some time now and we’re doing it now,” he said. “It was going to be done, back in March, we were going to make a committee for it.”
Dewart also said Somerset is not experiencing opposition to solar farms, unlike some neighboring communities like Hartland and Cambria.
“Some yes, but not a whole lot,” he said. ”We haven’t had a lot of people at the meetings since COVID.”
Agnes LaPorte, one of four residents who attended Monday's special meeting, said she believes there is a need for updated laws for solar in the town, especially where battery storage is concerned. She said she has heard about explosions involving battery storage in other states and she wants to make sure similar situations don't happen in Somerset.
“It’s scary,” she said. “There needs to be laws to put them where they can’t affect people.”
