The Lockport Common Council will be holding several public hearings at its Aug. 19 meeting.
Most of them will deal with zoning issues in the city.
In early March, the city's planning board finished its review of the comprehensive code and recommended against any major changes to the city's comprehensive code for parcels zoned "Reserve Area."
Mayor Michelle Roman said some of the recommendations included allowing arenas in reserve areas so the Kenan Center would not have to get a special use permit all the time and allowing concessions that are related to the reserve area usage.
Similar proposals would be done in the zoning ordinance too, Roman said.
Both will be the subject of public hearings.
A third hearing will revolve around whether or not to approve Cazenovia's request to rezone the city portion of the property to R3.
Another public hearing is being held for a proposed amendment to the bed tax, with Roman saying one part of the law says 5% and another spells out 4%. It was intended to be 5% in both sections.
A public hearing is also being held on a special permit request to rezone the former Crafts & Creations building at 1149 Lincoln Avenue for medical officers for Lockport pediatric specialist Dr. Christopher Beney.
A link to the meeting will be provided in the agenda and also a phone number for those who would like to comment will be included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.