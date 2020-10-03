Common Council postpones Solar Summit vote

The Lockport Common Council will delay a vote on whether to approve a large solar project proposed for the south side of Summit Street for at least one week.
OYA Ruhlmann A LLC wants to install about 24,000 solar panels on Summit Street, between State Road and South Transit Street.
At a work session earlier this week, Alderman Rick Abbott made the request to delay a vote on the matter because he felt more time was warranted between next Wednesday’s scheduled 5:30 p.m. public hearing on the matter and a vote that was to immediately follow.
“I sponsored the resolution calling for the public hearing, but I’m a little uneasy committing to the vote until I hear what the public hearing has to bring,” Abbott said during last Wednesday’s viral Committee of the Whole meeting.
“I’m hoping OYA will bring a presentation like the one they presented to the planning board. I think that resolution on whether to approve it might be better served if we delayed it until the second meeting in October, in case we had any discussion,” Abbott said.
The proposed OYA project has also found opposition in the form of Summit Street residents and local fire companies, according to Cookie Butcher, co-owner and account manager of Summit MSP.
Butcher said she will be among those attending next week’s public hearing on the OYA project.
“They want to put it in across from my house on 210 Summit St.,” she said.
“I have been there for over 40 years — three generations of the Butcher family. We’ve gotten to like the farm look within the city limits and the look of nature and habitat. It gives us the feeling that we are in the country.”
Butcher said she’s acquired about 150 signatures on a petition opposing the solar farm.
Alderman Kelly VanDeMark, whose district includes the proposed solar project, said she’s been approached by people who live near the facility complaining about the proposed location of the project, adding that local fire companies may want to speak on the matter as well.
Abbott said it’s important that the city not give the impression that they were ramming the resolution of approval through for a vote.
“I kinda like putting the cart before the horse,” Abbott added.
Ray Ruhlmann, 60, the great-great-grandson of the original Ruhlmann Farms owners and a 1978 graduate of Lockport High School, wants permission to install a 7.5 megawatt solar energy generation system on parcels of land designated as 219 Summit St. and 251 Summit St.
As part of the planning board’s approval, the city is insisting that OYA plant a double row of evergreens to block its view from Summit Street.
