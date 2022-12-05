The Lockport Common Council will vote on the Videoconferencing Policy at its Wednesday meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. The new policy was inspired by the events of the COVID-19 pandemic in which former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allowed for videoconferencing for government organizations’ meetings.
In September of 2022, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) ended her emergency powers, which also stopped the members of public bodies – like the City of Lockport – from engaging remotely if there is a sickness or other barrier and a member of a respective board is unable to actually attend a meeting in person.
Mayor Michelle Roman (D) said she was in support of the amendment to the City Charter. She said that she understood that changing how the government operates is always risky, but that the conditions in which videoconferencing is allowed in the policy mitigates that risk.
“I think the quorum protects it,” Roman said, noting that in any situation where videoconferencing would be allowed, one member more than half of the committee or board would have to be present in order for the board to do business.
She also noted that the remote person cannot just call on the telephone, they absolutely had to be using a video so their face could be seen.
Roman said she did not know if the Common Council would approve the policy despite those conditions.
“I know there seems to be a lot of stipulations with it,” 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle (R) said Monday night. “But I’m not for it.”
Fogle said she was “old fashioned.” She wanted to see people, for people to go to their job and to come to the meeting.
“I believe everyone should be present,” she said.
Conversely, 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine (R) said, “I’m definitely for it (the policy).”
Devine said he was sick during the Covid pandemic and couldn’t make the meeting, but was able to phone in. He noted that was about the time that LCTV started to shoot their meetings live and people from the community could call the number.
“For two-years we could do it by phone,” Devine said. “(Now) you have to see the person who’s calling in and that’s OK with me.”
